New platform helps prevent data loss when employees leave

Around a third of employees take data with them when they leave a business according to email security firm Tessian.

In order to help companies understand and tackle the risks it's launching a new Human Layer Security (HLS) Intelligence platform to provide businesses with deeper insights into human layer security threats and the tools required to trend down the risk of accidental data loss, data exfiltration and advanced impersonation phishing attacks.

It allows security teams to analyze threat trends specific to their organization, including the top inbound email attacks and employees that frequently exfiltrate data out of the business. They can see how these risks change overtime and benchmark their risk levels against industry peers. With greater visibility into their riskiest and most at-risk employees, businesses can consequently tailor security training and policies to influence and improve staff's cybersecurity behavior.

With greater visibility into data exfiltration incidents, security teams can better predict an employee exit and block that individual from sending company data to their personal email accounts. Security teams can also configure Tessian warnings to automatically remind employees of company security policies when an incident or error occurs.

"Threat intelligence has traditionally been associated with external malicious actors -- an 'outside-in' perspective," says Ed Bishop, chief technology officer and co-founder of Tessian. "However, people within the organization pose just as much of a risk to data and systems, either by acting maliciously or as a result of simple human error. To prevent today's most important email security threats, security solutions must understand human behavior. We built Tessian HLS Intelligence to broaden the threat intelligence landscape, allowing IT teams to now have full visibility and insight into internal actors and the risks specific to their organization."

Image credit: ijeab/depositphotos.com