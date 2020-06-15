Microsoft is looking into why Edge is running at startup for some users

Microsoft has acknowledged a problem with Microsoft Edge that sees the browser launching automatically when Windows starts.

For some users, Edge is running at startup regardless of whether it has been explicitly configured to do so. At the moment it is not clear what is causing the issue, and Microsoft is looking for help gathering information about what is going on.

In a post on the Microsoft Tech Community site, the company says: "We've heard from our community that some versions of Microsoft Edge are automatically launching whenever users start their PCs and log into Windows, regardless of their selection in edge://settings/onStartup. It's currently unknown whether there are any accompanying behavioral changes with this bug".

Microsoft community manager Fawkes Serafinski goes on to say:

If you'd like to roll up your sleeves and start the debugging process with us, we'd love your assistance.

In the blog post, Microsoft gives full instructions about how to share diagnostic data through the in-browser feedback tool. If you're affected by the problem and want to lend a hand getting things fixed, check out the blog post for full details.

Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock