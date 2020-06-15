Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more

It seems that few updates from Microsoft are without problems these days, so the fact that a big release such as Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing issues should shock no one.

A particularly annoying problem that is plaguing some people who have installed the update is that they are not automatically signed into their user account in Chrome. As an extension of this issue, website passwords are not being remembered. Problems have also been found with Edge and OneDrive forgetting credentials after upgrading to Windows 10 version 2004.

Numerous reports have popped up on the Chrome support forum, with people complaining that Google Sync is broken, and that Chrome keeps signing them out of their accounts. As reported by Windows Latest, other related problems users are experiencing include data relating to browser extensions being deleted, and cookies not being saved.

Over on Reddit there are also complaints that after the installation of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, there are similar problems with Edge -- which is probably not surprisingly considering Edge and Chrome share the same engine these days. Other people are experiencing problems with OneDrive forgetting login details. There are also issues with Battle.net and the Windows 10 Mail app forgetting credentials.

Microsoft has not yet acknowledged the issues, but there is a potential workaround for Chrome users. Start by killing the Chrome.exe tasks, lock Windows by pressing the Windows key and L simultaneously, then log back in and launch Chrome again. It's not an ideal solution, but it is something of a help until a proper fix materializes.

