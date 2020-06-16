HP announces new Envy home printers

When working in offices, people have access to business-level printers that can handle large volumes of printing with ease. But with more and more people working from home, consumer-level printers currently have far greater demands being made of them.

Now, HP announces its new HP ENVY 6000 printer series which aim to address this situation. There are two models available -- the Envy 6055 and Envy Pro 6455.

"Our new printers introduced today were designed for those adapting to remote working and learning, offering easy set up solutions with a smart control panel that intuitively lights up when needed," says Xavier Garcia, head of printer hardware solutions at the company.

Both models in the series work with the HP Smart App so you can print from any device and HP promises you'll never run out of ink, although you do need to subscribe to that and prices vary starting at $2.99 per month.

The printers are dual-band Wi-Fi with scan and copy and two-sided printing. They also hook up to HP's educational resources for kids currently doing their studies from home -- "There’s been a big uptick in parents’ demand for paper-based materials, which more than 90 percent of parents on our site say help them most with at-home learning. We're excited to partner with HP to get more teacher-created resources into the hands of parents so they can continue student learning through the summer," says Melissa Esmundo head of Teachers Pay Teachers.

Both new printers can be found here. The HP ENVY 6055 is priced at $129.99 and HP ENVY Pro 6455 is $149.99.