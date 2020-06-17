Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps

No Comments

Broken Google logo

Initially derided as a limited modern take on netbooks, Chromebooks have gathered loyal followers over the years as app support grows. In addition to web apps, there is also support for Android and Linux apps, but Chromebook owners have long dreamed of the day they can run Windows software.

Thanks to a partnership between Google and virtualization specialist Parallels it will not be too long before Windows apps in Chrome OS becomes a reality. The bad news is that there is a slight caveat.

While on the face of things the ability to run Windows apps on Chromebooks is great news, it's not great news for everyone. The partnership between the two companies is an attempt to improve remote working, and the plan is to only bring Windows app support to Chrome Enterprise.

Google points out that while remote working has gradually been increasing, the coronavirus crisis "has proven to be a tipping point". The company also says that the partnership will see Microsoft Office desktop apps landing on Chromebooks. In a separate blog post, Parallels notes:

Remote work is a new reality, making efficiency, connectivity, speed, reliability, security and undisrupted access essential elements of a successful organization. At this key moment, our two organizations have formed a landmark partnership to equip enterprises with solutions that optimize their businesses and teams to meet the evolving challenges of modern work environments.

The company says that it wants to bring enterprises and cloud workers full-featured Windows applications to Chrome Enterprise this fall, but no specific timetable has been set out just yet.

Google says that more details will be provided "over the coming months". But talking to Android Police, the company provided a little more information, explaining that a version of Parallels Desktop will be integrated into Chrome OS and there will be offline support.

Image credit: NextNewMedia / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps

Half of security professionals had no plan for a pandemic scenario

Microsoft releases off-schedule patch for printing problems in Windows 10

AMD slam dunks on Intel with new Ryzen 3000XT processors and B550 chipset

Silicon Power unveils extremely fast US70 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

Linksys MAX-STREAM AX1800 (MR7350) is an affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.330 to the Beta Channel -- here's how to get it

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2020 Edition

323 Comments

This Microsoft Certified Partner tried to sell me the non-existent Windows 11 [Updated]

115 Comments

Sony PlayStation 5 has a revolutionary design, while Microsoft Xbox Series X looks tragically boring

93 Comments

Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates [UPDATED]

24 Comments

Windows 10 being upgraded to the May 2020 Update without user consent

19 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.