Lexar is making its own DDR4 RAM

We recently told you that Synology is selling its own solid state drives -- a surprising move. Today, another company is getting into a new market, and it is also quite unexpected. You see, Lexar is now manufacturing its own-branded DRAM (computer RAM). Seriously? Yup!

The company is offering both laptop and desktop memory, but none of it seems very impressive. Don't get me wrong, I am sure the RAM is fine, but it is nothing an enthusiast would get excited about. All of the memory is DDR4 2666 with a CAS latency of 19, which is passable, but nowhere near the fastest. There are no fancy heat-spreaders or RGB lighting either. With all of that said, pricing starts below $20. Ultimately, Lexar seems to be making basic memory that is affordable. And yes, there is absolutely a place for that.

"The Lexar DDR4-2666 SODIMM Laptop Memory and Lexar DDR4-2666 UDIMM Desktop Memory both offer speeds of 2666 MT/s so you can wake up your PC. This performance upgrade gives you faster startups, increased responsiveness, quicker application load times, and is an overall upgrade to your operating experience so you can multitask with ease. Featuring a low voltage design of 1.2V, the new DRAM 2666 ensures stability under long-term and high- intensity applications making it ideal for the new smart home offices and classroom setups," says Lexar.

Mike Chen, the company's General Manager explains, "We are very excited to introduce DRAM memory to our product portfolio. Given our extensive offerings of memory card and USB drive solutions, we enter the DRAM market, pairing our fast-growing SSD lines to offer users a full suite of high-performance solutions to expedite their workflow from camera to computer. Lexar looks to continue advancing our DRAM offerings, with additional high performing models to launch later this year."

Both the SODIMM and UDIMM memory can be had in capacities of 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB, but the SODIMM will also be offered in 4GB. Pricing for the SODIMM RAM is $19.99 (4GB), $29.99 (8GB), $64.99 (16GB), and $159.99 (32GB). The cost for the UDIMM memory is $32.99 (8GB), $64.99 (16GB), and $149.99 (32GB). For the 16GB and 32GB kits, it isn't clear how many sticks are included, but I'd guess they are 8GB each. We will reach out to Lexar for clarification and update accordingly.

