AttackIQ offers free cybersecurity training to boost 'threat-informed defense'

Breach and attack simulation solutions company AttackIQ is offering advanced cybersecurity training with a modularized curriculum and cyber range labs to security practitioners, free of charge.

Learners at the AttackIQ Academy get realistic, hands-on experience via cyber range labs and exercises that are based on scalable, cloud-hosted infrastructure. All Academy participants are eligible for (ISC)2 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

Demand for its earlier courses -- which saw 1,500 students register in just four weeks -- has spurred AttackIQ to add a guest lecturer series as well as new, advanced BAS, purple teaming and MITRE ATT&CK courses to the Academy's curriculum. The guest lecture series will feature numerous cybersecurity thought leaders and practitioners at the top of their field.

"Our mission is to make the world safe for compute," says Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. "The best way to do that is to help organizations apply understanding of known adversary behaviors and transform to a threat-informed defense strategy. AttackIQ Academy is our way to give back to the security community and share knowledge, skills and expertise around this exciting new posture, at no cost."

The courses vary in difficulty, time and hands-on assignments to suit both beginner and advanced level security professionals. On completion of all coursework, Academy students will enable their organizations to implement proactive, integrated and threat-informed cybersecurity strategies. AttackIQ hopes to foster a more strategic and informed cybersecurity workforce to make the world a safer place to compute.

You can find out more about the courses on offer and register to take part on the AttackIQ site.

Image credit: tashatuvango/depositphotos.com