New solution helps enterprises handle sensitive data

No Comments

folder stack

When looking at adopting a SaaS solution a big concern for enterprises is the risk involved in sending data out to be managed, stored, processed, and analyzed by a third party.

Code analysis and debugging specialist Rookout is launching Data On-Prem, a solution which gives large enterprises the ability to quickly solve complex problems involving sensitive data.

It does this by offering its cutting-edge tooling in a SaaS package, while simultaneously meeting all of the security and compliance requirements expected of on-premise solutions.

"Data On-Prem is about ownership of data," says Liran Haimovitch, co-founder and CTO of Rookout. "The truth is that large companies want to be agile and use best of breed SaaS tools just like startups do -- but they simply can't take on the risk of handing data over to a 3rd party. This is the problem we've solved by providing the data they want instantly -- and in a closed envelope."

The company claims Data On-Prem will save companies in data-sensitive environments time and money when extracting data, particularly in industries such as finance and healthcare, where dealing with data is a governance and compliance issue.

According to research published by Digital Enterprise Journal last year, organizations are losing over $2 million per month, on average, due to delays in application releases. The traditional processes to solve these problems are extremely time-consuming -- such as writing endless log lines or waiting for new code to re-deploy -- and often involve many levels of controls and approvals. Rookout skips all of that process, and comes with built-in auditing and other controls, allowing engineers to extract the data they need instantly.

You can find out more on the Rookout site.

Image Credit: aslysun / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New solution helps enterprises handle sensitive data

Small and medium enterprises more likely to adopt cyber insurance

Mountain Duck 4.0 adds recently changed files list, sync transfer progress

AttackIQ offers free cybersecurity training to boost 'threat-informed defense'

Test automation is the future -- but not just yet

Zoom relents and agrees to give free users end-to-end encryption

Windows 10 Insider Build 20150 arrives in the Dev Channel, with three new Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) features

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2020 Edition

325 Comments

This Microsoft Certified Partner tried to sell me the non-existent Windows 11 [Updated]

129 Comments

Sony PlayStation 5 has a revolutionary design, while Microsoft Xbox Series X looks tragically boring

93 Comments

Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates [UPDATED]

24 Comments

Microsoft issues advice for people with Storage Spaces problems in Windows 10 May 2020 Update

20 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.