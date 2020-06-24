What's your data worth on the Dark Web?

We all know that information stolen in data breaches is often put up for sale on Dark Web marketplaces. But how much is it actually worth?

The PrivacyAffairs website has been researching Dark Web forums and market places and has found that for less than $1500 criminals can obtain genuine information and forged documents allowing them to almost completely take over someone's identity.

Its Dark Web Price Index shows that cloned credit card details complete with PIN can sell for as little as $15. Stolen bank logins can go for between $35 and $65 depending on how much is in the account. PayPal account details are more valuable, going for almost $200.

Forged identity documents are highly prized too, with a US, Canadian or European passport selling for as much as $1,500 and a high quality US driving licence $550.

A hacked Gmail account is worth over $150 while a Facebook account is $74.50 and a Twitter account $49. LinkedIn accounts though only fetch $10 and Spotify a mere $3.

PrivacyAffairs' Miguel Gomez writing on the site says:

Whilst there are many marketplaces on the Dark Web, there are even more forum posts warning of scammers. This makes verified prices difficult to obtain without ordering the items to find out, which of course we didn’t. Our methodology was to scan Dark Web marketplaces, forums, and websites, to create an index of the average prices for a range of specific products.

The list also gives prices for malware distribution and DDoS attack services, with a one hour attack against an unprotected website costing as little as $10.

You can see the full price list along with tips on how to protect your data on the PrivacyAffairs site.

Image credit: carballo/depositphotos.com