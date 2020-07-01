Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.19.0 with dozens of fixes, stability enhancements and improved installer experience

Microsoft has been making incredible progress with the return of the much-loved PowerToys utilities for Windows 10. Over a series of releases, the company has given tweakers and power users all manner of useful toys to play with.

Now PowerToys v0.19.0 is here, and Microsoft has gone on a bug-fixing rampage, fixing more than 100 issues. This release also sees improvements to the annoying installer.

See also:

Microsoft says that it has "one big goal" for this release, and that was to "add in stability / quality fixes". And that's precisely what the company has done. The changelog below shows just a selection of the huge number of bug fixes that have been introduced. And there is good news for anyone who has been frustrated by the PowerToys installation process thus far:

We've improved our installer experience and parts will start coming online in 0.19 and 0.20. In this release, it will be the last time during upgrade you'll see Windows Explorer flash on you. For 0.20, the .NET Core install experience much smoother.

The release notes and changelog for PowerToys v0.19 are as follows:

Known issues still for PT Run

Newly installed apps can't be found #3553 We have a fix but came in too late for 0.19

CPU / Memory, still investigating #3208 We fixed one item and have leads on other improvements

WinKey remapping for PT Run can be quirky #4578

PowerToys Run

Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt+Space to a WinKey based shortcut #2325

PWAs correctly recognized #3199

Dev mode apps can't be found #3330

Duplicate results due to roaming profile data #3180

Steam games not found #3425

Hidden files not in results #3449

Theming improvements #3485

Missing icons #3541

Supress Alt-F4 #3796

Network paths don't work #4096

Search environment path by default #4200

Search desktop by default #4056

Can't find Terminal #3974

Can't find ClickOnce apps #4025

Start typing text is visible then disappears on cold start #2974

Tabbing highlight issue for context menu #2559, #3483

Context menu buttons showing up when hovering with mouse #2420

Placement shutters with monitors #3535, #3018](#3018)

blank result box when there's nothing on search query #3186

Result box sizing issue #2456

PowerRename

Detect when pattern matching is used #1002

FancyZones

Outlook new email windows snapped to last used zone #1192

Teams notifications don't snap #1931

Improved multi-thread design. #961

Multiple Virtual Desktop Fixes. #2725, #2684, [#2678]#2678), #2633

Keyboard manager

Key remappings stay active when flipping to Japanese IME #3397

Tab fix when remap Ctrl/Alt #3294

Fix remapping to alt-tab/win+space style shortcuts #3331

Fixed remapping to Extended keys (Home, End, Ins, Del, Pg, Arrow keys) #3478

Games having incorrect key mapping #3647

Fixed numlock remap #3277

Stability fixes

Settings

Settings v2 is blanked #3384

"Check for update" actually checks for update vs goes to GH page #2535

Docs point to redirection URL now so we can update without updating app #3088

Multiple UX improvements

Start at login not being respected #3875

Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt+Space to a WinKey based shortcut #2325

Warning added for invalid input in hotkeys for [#3992](FZ Settings #3992)

Installer

Can uninstall via control panel #2012

After 0.19.0, Explorer won't restart #2730

Multiple build system improvements to reduce conflicts #3809, #3812, #3867, #3948

You can download the latest version of PowerToys here.