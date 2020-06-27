Get back deleted data with Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery tool

Microsoft has released a new data recovery app which can be used to retrieve files that have been deleted, or get back documents from drives that have been formatted or have become corrupt.

Windows File Recovery is a free app in the Microsoft store which can be used to recover data that has been lost for a variety of reasons. The command line tool can be used to retrieve data from local hard drives as well as removable media such as USB drives and memory cards.

See also:

As this as this command line tool rather than a native Windows app, Windows File Recovery is not going to be to everyone's taste. Before for those who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty, it provides a means of getting back files from NTFS, FAT, exFAT and ReFS formatted drives.

In the app store listing, Microsoft describes the app as follows:

Accidentally deleted an important file? Wiped clean your hard drive? Unsure of what to do with corrupted data? Windows File Recovery can help recover your personal data. For photos, documents, videos and more, Windows File Recovery supports many file types to help ensure that your data is not permanently lost. Recovering from a camera or SD card? Try Signature mode, which expands beyond NTFS recovery and caters to your storage device needs. Let this app be your first choice for helping to find what you need from your hard drive, SSD (*limited by TRIM), USB drive, or memory cards.

You can download Windows File Recovery here, and more information about the app is available on the Microsoft support site.

Image credit: iPrasit / Shutterstock