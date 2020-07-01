Out-of-band updates for serious Windows Codecs Library vulnerabilities available via the Microsoft Store

No Comments

Microsoft sign on glass building

Microsoft has released two off-schedule patches for serious vulnerabilities in the Windows Codecs Library affecting Windows 10 and Windows Server.

With the updates, which have been released through the Microsoft Store, the company is addressing the "critical" CVE-2020-1425 and the "serious" CVE-2020-1457. Both are Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities, and both have been addressed with little fanfare from Microsoft.

See also:

In a vulnerability notice about one of the issues, Microsoft says of CVE-2020-1425: "A remoted code execution vulnerability exists in the way that Microsoft Windows Codecs Library handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could obtain information to further compromise the user's system. Exploitation of the vulnerability requires that a program process a specially crafted image file".

Of the less serious CVE-2020-1457 vulnerability, Microsoft says:

A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that Microsoft Windows Codecs Library handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could execute arbitrary code.

The good news is that while both of the vulnerabilities were serious, there is currently no evidence to suggest that either of them has been actively exploited.

Microsoft says that both patches address "the vulnerability by correcting how Microsoft Windows Codecs Library handles objects in memory".

Image credit: ArbyDarby / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Out-of-band updates for serious Windows Codecs Library vulnerabilities available via the Microsoft Store

Remote working boosts move to cloud-based security

DDoS attacks jump over 540 percent during lockdown

How machine learning is changing digital marketing [Q&A]

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.19.0 with dozens of fixes, stability enhancements and improved installer experience

Manjaro Linux 32-bit is dead

YouTube TV gets a massive price hike, but I'm not canceling

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's redesigned Windows 10 Start menu is a big improvement

198 Comments

Get back deleted data with Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery tool

56 Comments

YouTube TV gets a massive price hike, but I'm not canceling

53 Comments

Microsoft Edge caught importing data from other browsers without permission

37 Comments

How to encrypt your entire system -- or just removable media -- with BitLocker in Windows 10 Professional

29 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.