HyperX launches Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard with pudding keycaps
If you are a serious PC gamer, I hope you own a mechanical keyboard. Whether gaming on a laptop or desktop, you should absolutely have a high-quality mechanical keyboard and mouse plugged in. After all, there is a good chance your competition is using these things, so why should you be at a disadvantage?
If you are in the market for a mechanical keyboard, I have good news. Kingston's gaming division, HyperX, launches a new model today. Called "Alloy Elite 2," it is the successor to the wildly popular first-gen Alloy Elite. This time, you get "pudding" keycaps, which feature translucent sides for a brighter and more colorful RGB experience. Thankfully, the volume wheel and media buttons make a return.
"The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features a signature light bar with LED lighting, dynamic RGB lighting effects with per-key lighting and RGB colors. Alluoy Elite 2 is built with solid steel frame for durability, offers dedicated media buttons and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionalities," says HyperX.
Kingston's gaming division also says, "The Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperX's full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, designed with a durable steel frame for sturdy and stable controls. Users can customize lighting and effects with intuitive NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colors. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also offers onboard memory for keyboard customization allowing users to save up to three profiles. Plus, advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software enables users to personalize per-key lighting effects, Game Mode and macro settings."
HyperX shares specifications below.
|Keyboard
|Switch
|HyperX Switch
|Type
|Mechanical
|Backlight
|RGB (16,777,216 colors)
|Light effects
|Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels
|Onboard memory
|3 profiles
|USB 2.0 Pass-through
|Yes
|Anti-ghosting
|100 percent anti-ghosting
|Key Rollover
|N-key mode
|LED Indicator
|Yes
|Media control
|Yes
|Game Mode
|Yes
|OS compatibility
|Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7
|Key Switches
|Switch
|HyperX Red
|Operation Style
|Linear
|Operating Force
|45 g
|Actuation Point
|1.8 mm
|Total Travel Distance
|3.8 mm
|Life Span (Keystrokes)
|80 million
|Cable
|Type
|Attached, Braided
|Length
|1.8 m
|Dimensions
|Width
|444.0 mm
|Depth
|174.0 mm
|Height
|37.4 mm
|Weight (Keyboard and cable)
|1530 g
The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard can be had immediately here. The company is asking $129.99, which is pricey but definitely worth it for what you are getting. Trust me, folks, HyperX gear is top-notch -- far better than that no-name crap found on Amazon.