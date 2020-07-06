HyperX launches Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard with pudding keycaps

If you are a serious PC gamer, I hope you own a mechanical keyboard. Whether gaming on a laptop or desktop, you should absolutely have a high-quality mechanical keyboard and mouse plugged in. After all, there is a good chance your competition is using these things, so why should you be at a disadvantage?

If you are in the market for a mechanical keyboard, I have good news. Kingston's gaming division, HyperX, launches a new model today. Called "Alloy Elite 2," it is the successor to the wildly popular first-gen Alloy Elite. This time, you get "pudding" keycaps, which feature translucent sides for a brighter and more colorful RGB experience. Thankfully, the volume wheel and media buttons make a return.

"The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features a signature light bar with LED lighting, dynamic RGB lighting effects with per-key lighting and RGB colors. Alluoy Elite 2 is built with solid steel frame for durability, offers dedicated media buttons and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionalities," says HyperX.

Kingston's gaming division also says, "The Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperX's full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, designed with a durable steel frame for sturdy and stable controls. Users can customize lighting and effects with intuitive NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colors. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also offers onboard memory for keyboard customization allowing users to save up to three profiles. Plus, advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software enables users to personalize per-key lighting effects, Game Mode and macro settings."

HyperX shares specifications below.

Keyboard
Switch HyperX Switch
Type Mechanical
Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors)
Light effects Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels
Onboard memory 3 profiles
USB 2.0 Pass-through Yes
Anti-ghosting 100 percent anti-ghosting
Key Rollover N-key mode
LED Indicator Yes
Media control Yes
Game Mode Yes
OS compatibility Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7
Key Switches
Switch HyperX Red
Operation Style Linear
Operating Force 45 g
Actuation Point 1.8 mm
Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm
Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million
Cable
Type Attached, Braided
Length 1.8 m
Dimensions
Width 444.0 mm
Depth 174.0 mm
Height 37.4 mm
Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1530 g

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard can be had immediately here. The company is asking $129.99, which is pricey but definitely worth it for what you are getting. Trust me, folks, HyperX gear is top-notch -- far better than that no-name crap found on Amazon.

