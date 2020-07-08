MobileIron launches phishing protection for enterprise mobile devices

Credential theft via social engineering is a major cause of data breaches, but with a more dispersed workforce it becomes harder to guard against.

Security platform MobileIron is launching a new multi-vector mobile phishing protection solution for iOS and Android devices to help organizations defend themselves.

MobileIron Threat Defense (MTD) now offers on-device and cloud-based phishing URL database lookup to detect and remediate phishing attacks across all mobile threat vectors, including text and SMS messages, instant messages, social media and other modes of communication, beyond just corporate email.

Brian Foster, SVP of product management at MobileIron says:

Phishing is a simple, yet highly lucrative method for hackers. All it takes is one click on a malicious link for a hacker to compromise a user’s ID and password, and gain access to a goldmine of data. Unfortunately, hackers are exploiting enterprise security gaps amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly targeting mobile devices and applications, which remote workers are using more than ever before to access corporate data. And these mobile phishing attacks are likely to succeed, as it is very hard to verify the authenticity of links on a mobile device. The mobile user interface also makes it difficult to access and view key information, while prompting users to make fast decisions. Companies urgently need a mobile threat defense solution that detects and remediates phishing attacks across all threat vectors, beyond just corporate email, while empowering employees everywhere to be productive.

Built on MobileIron's unified endpoint management (UEM) product, MTD offers immediate, on-device phishing protection. No end user action is required to deploy MTD on mobile devices that are enrolled in MobileIron’s UEM client and it's remotely managed by the IT department. This means businesses can ensure user adoption without harming productivity.

MTD is available now for iOS devices with Android support coming soon. You can find out more on the MobileIron site.

