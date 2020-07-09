New solution helps enterprises understand application relationships and risk

Modern businesses rely on a variety of applications, but failing to understand the relationships between them can lead to increased risks.

To address this vArmour is launching a new version of its Application Controller solution, enabling enterprises to take control of operational risk by discovering and understanding application relationships across their IT environment and help maximize the value of their existing investments.

Digital transformation is accelerating adoption of public and private clouds, yet organizations need to still support older in-house systems. This requires solutions to understand relationships within and between applications across any type of environment, from cloud-native to mainframe, while getting more value out of the technology investments they’ve already made.

"Our customers drive incredible value through our partnerships with their strategic technology providers -- VMware (including NSX-T), Cisco, the public cloud ecosystem, and EDR/XDR agents -- to deliver Application Relationship Management." says Keith Stewart, SVP of Product and Strategy at vArmour. "Only vArmour has the partnerships and technology integrations to enable you to navigate relationships and risk across customer diverse environments. It's like Google Earth for the Enterprise."

Application Controller offers visualization of the relationships and dependencies within and across applications, integration with technology platforms including including VMware NSX, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and architecture which simplifies deployment and operations to run on any environment.

You can find out more on the vArmour site.

Image credit: bluebay / Shutterstock