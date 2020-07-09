Imperva launches new cloud data security solution to help digital transformation

As companies accelerate their digital transformation programs, many move data into the cloud without all the security controls necessary to protect both their organization and customers’ data. This leaves them vulnerable to cyberattacks and without evidence of compliance with data protection regulations

Cybersecurity specialist Imperva is launching a new SaaS Cloud Data Security product that gives businesses visibility and compliance oversight for data hosted in a database-as-a-service (DbaaS).

Cloud Data Security provides security teams with the ability to gain data visibility and compliance oversight, without impeding the business's digital transformation program. Because it's delivered as SaaS, customers can quickly see benefits from using automatic database discovery, autonomous data classification, policy violation alerts, as well as detection of unusual data access powered by machine learning -- all without exposing database credentials or installing virtual machines in their cloud environments. The software pairs detection and response capabilities with the audit readiness reporting required to meet data compliance mandates.

"Organizations of all sizes are moving business data to cloud DBaaS without all the security controls which are required to maintain data protection compliance. There is a critical need to gain visibility to cloud data without slowing down transformation projects," says Steven Schoenfeld, senior vice president of product management at Imperva. "Cloud Data Security is the perfect solution to fill this need and immediately provide answers to key questions of where critical data is and who is accessing it"

Key benefits include reducing business risk by providing continuous visibility with audit-readiness reporting. It provides immediate oversight and control over data that's already been moved to the cloud without stopping digital transformation programs that are already underway.

Cloud Data security is supported under Imperva's FlexProtect plans but is also available as a stand alone offering on cloud service providers' marketplaces.

You can read more on Imperva's blog.

Photo Credit: jörg röse-oberreich/Shutterstock