Microsoft Flight Simulator landing on Windows 10 very shortly

Fans of Microsoft’s famous Flight Sim won’t have long to wait until the latest incarnation arrives. This promises to be the most detailed and authentic version to date, with incredibly accurate landscapes that are ever-changing, coupled with highly detailed aircraft, covering everything from light planes to commercial jets.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been around since 1982 -- feeling old yet? -- and the new version will be available in three editions -- Standard ($59.99), Deluxe ($89.99) and Premium Deluxe ($119.99).

The Deluxe edition comes with five extra planes and five extra international airports. The Premium Deluxe adds a further five planes and airports on top of that.

Highlights to look forward to include:

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes -- Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

-- Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more. A Living World -- Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals. Highly Detailed Aircraft -- Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

-- Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation. New Checklist System -- From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

-- From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist. Dynamic Weather -- The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

-- The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more. New Day & Night Engine -- Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

-- Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation. Aerodynamic Modeling -- A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

Obviously, you’ll be able to download the game when it becomes available, but if you live in Europe you’ll also be able to buy a retail disc version at stores via Aerosoft.

Microsoft Flight Simulator launches on August 18, and you can pre-order on Windows 10 or pre-install with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) today.