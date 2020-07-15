Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard

I'm a big fan of tenkeyless keyboards, which come without the number pad on the right side. Since I don't use those keys (I use the top row of numbers instead), it allows me to save space on my desk. Why have a number pad take up valuable desk space?

Taking things even further, there are "60 percent" keyboards that remove everything from the right of the enter key (arrow keys, insert, print screen, etc). Instead, it maps those as function options on other keys. These keyboards save even more space, all while looking rather cool too. Now, Razer is launching its own 60 percent gaming keyboard. Called "Huntsman Mini" it comes with two options for optical switches -- clicky and linear. And yes, they feature RGB lighting.

"With about 60 percent of the size of a full-sized keyboard, the Huntsman Mini still retains all the essential keys for gaming. Functions normally assigned to dedicated keys on a full-sized keyboard are still present as secondary functions, printed onto the side of the keycaps. Even more functions or macros can be assigned to any key via Razer Hypershift within Razer Synapse 3. This minimalist design clears the clutter from the desk and allows for more gaming room with large mouse swipes or for a larger sleeping area for that furry friend," explains Razer.

The gaming company further says, "Doubleshot PBT keycaps, which were introduced with the Huntsman Tournament Edition last September, are more durable than regular ABS keycaps on standard keyboards and resist the oily shine from extended use. Razer has also made the investment to produce quality PBT Keycaps in regional layouts later in the year, including Japanese, Nordic, UK, German, French, Russian, and Spanish. For fans of keyboard customization, the Huntsman Mini features a standard bottom row to be compatible with most standard keycap sets. A standard USB-C connection port can be used to interchange with the user’s own favorite colored cable on hand."

Razer shares features below.

Razer Optical Switches -- with Clicky or Linear options

100 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

Standard Bottom Row Layout

Aluminum construction

60 percent Compact form factor

Detachable USB-C Braided Fiber Cable

Hybrid onboard storage -- up to 5 keybinding profiles

Onboard lighting presets

Individually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable color options

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Besides choosing between clicky and linear switches, you will also have to decide on a color. Razer is offering the Huntsman Mini in Black and Mercury (white). The clicky switch variant can be had immediately for $119.99, while the linear model will sell for $10 more next month.