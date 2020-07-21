BitTitan launches new cloud-based automation tool for IT teams

Faced with an ever changing landscape, skills shortages and budget constraints, IT departments are increasingly seeking to automate repetitive tasks.

Automation specialist BitTitan is looking to capitalize on this with the launch of an IT toolbox designed to centralize and automate IT tasks for more effective management of resources, security and data governance.

Called Voleer, the cloud-based solution enables IT teams to schedule and automate repetitive tasks, reducing the need for tedious manual methods and boosting time management.

"As the demands of IT solution providers have increased, the need for reliable tools to streamline tasks for efficient IT management has also risen," says Geeman Yip, BitTitan founder and CEO. "Voleer enables IT professionals to leverage trusted, out-of-the-box tools that run in a unified, secure environment, with unparalleled efficiency that allows companies to realize value sooner."

Voleer needs no additional deployments or coding for its ready-to-use tools. It allows real-time reporting and alerting that improves visualization of business intelligence, so IT teams can better leverage data to inform business decisions. It also allows teams to easily identify compliance and security gaps, as well as monitoring cloud usage costs. The platform also enhances security by enabling activity-based access control, which limits access to high-risk credentials, providing access only to what people need for the action they need to perform.

There's a dedicated website where you can find out more and try out Voleer with a free account, there will also be a webinar to introduce the platform on July 28 at 11am PST.

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock

