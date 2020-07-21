CCPA is not enough say businesses

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) came into effect six months ago, granting California residents increased rights over how their personal data is gathered and shared by companies.

But despite the skepticism expressed by many companies ahead of CCPA's enactment, new data from security specialist Akamai shows only five percent now think that the current legislation is enough.

Among key findings of the report are that trust and communication amongst businesses and consumers has increased by almost 60 percent as a result of privacy regulations. Nearly 50 percent of organizations are also re-evaluating their third party vendor relationships to enhance customer trust as a result of CCPA.

Just over half (52 percent) of organizations have given customers access to their data to enhance trust around CCPA regulations. However, nearly half of organizations feel local and state government aren't on the same page when complying with CCPA.

Current events are having an effect too with 55 percent of organizations thinking that COVID-19 will amplify the need for a federal privacy law.

Steve Winterfeld, advisory CISO at Akamai writes on the company's blog says, "There is a next natural step to compliance. Granting consumers access to their data is a great first step, but putting the control into the user’s hands is still needed. Moving forward, as businesses become more educated and comfortable with data sharing, customers will begin to seek out ways to take charge of the information they are allowed access to. As a result, we can expect a future in which technology provides for a more level playing field in how both businesses and customers are handling PII data."

Photo credit: Pelykh Konstantin / Shutterstock