Enterprises struggle to deliver software efficiently

Businesses experience problems in leveraging information to make data-driven decisions, communicating between teams and management layers, dealing with 'software sprawl', and accurately quantifying the cost of feature delivery delays a new report shows.

The survey by Accelerated Strategies Group (ASG), commissioned by CloudBees, also shows that many organizations have been able to tackle some of the facets of modern software delivery management, but that there’s still much room for improvement.

Inaccessibility of information get in the way of their ability to do their jobs and/or make data-driven decisions for 84 percent of respondents. They attribute this to organizational and functional silos impeding the free flow of information to IT practitioners and senior leadership.

Nearly two thirds (65 percent) say they're unable to quantify the cost of feature delivery delays, blocking their ability to accurately project overall lost opportunity costs. Also 'software sprawl' is rampant and hinders data-driven decision making due to multiple technology stacks across multiple generations of technologies in use within organizations. This negatively impacts collaboration too.

The report highlights the need for a new approach called Software Delivery Management (SDM). Software Delivery Management is the alignment of processes, practices, tools and organizational structures that allow teams to share information and collaborate more effectively. Being proficient in SDM promotes the delivery of software in more efficient and predictable ways, driving definable business value.

"The survey validates what we've known for some time -- that software value streams are being blocked by inefficiencies across teams, tools, technology stacks and delivery processes," says Shawn Ahmed, senior vice-president and general manager, Software Delivery Automation at CloudBees. "Software Delivery Management can remediate these flaws and remove blockers from the process of getting software to market. Adoption of SDM will help organizations accelerate their digital transformations through technology rationalization and modernization, process improvement, culture evolution and implementation of organizational change."

The full report is available from the CloudBees site.

Photo Credit: Mopic/Shutterstock