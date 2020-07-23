We're too boring to be hacked say millennials

Research into changing 'digital comfort zones' during the pandemic shows that 37 percent of millennials think they're too boring to be a victim of cybercrime.

The study from Kaspersky finds that millennials are now spending almost two extra hours online every day and almost half say this has made them more aware of their digital security, with 36 percent saying that they should be doing more to strengthen it.

In response to this greater awareness 52 percent of millennials now say that they only run trustworthy apps on their devices from official stores such as Apple Store and Google Play, and 49 percent run regular anti-virus scans on each of their devices to protect themselves. However, a mischievous streak also appears in 13 percent of millennials, who admit to having used their neighbors' Wi-Fi in the past. Interestingly, 61 percent say that the rise of online dating from home is a particular concern for their digital security.

"2020 has been a defining year for the digital home," says Andrew Winton, vice president, marketing at Kaspersky. "With many of us all over the world in lockdown, the amount we interact with, and rely on, technology has increased dramatically. Because of this, we wanted to conduct a study that would reveal just how much this year has impacted our actions and our feelings when it comes to our digital life; what are our 'digital comfort zones,' and what do they mean to us now? It's not a surprise that millennials, who will shape how society uses technology for years to come, are placing more emphasis on digital security -- particularly as the line between work and home becomes increasingly blurred. Protecting ourselves from digital threats can be simple, and this helps us better understand how we can help optimize safety within individual 'digital comfort zones'."

Image credit: konstantynov/depositphotos.com