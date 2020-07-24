Gmail to start showing authenticated brand logos to fight phishing scams

No Comments

Gmail

The DMARC standard for email verification has been around for several years. Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance has the potential to rebuild trust in email communications plagued by spam and phishing.

Google's announcement this week that it's about to start piloting the display of authenticated brand logos in Gmail could mark the start of the technology's mainstream adoption.

Business Gmail users with their own domain have had the ability to turn on DMARC to verify their messages for a while. This latest announcement means the BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) standard will be used to display a brand logo in the little bubble next to senders' usernames for organizations that are using DMARC authentication.

This should help users identify when a message is coming from a legitimate source and thus reduce the success of phishing campaigns.

"The BIMI specification represents years of careful, collaborative work from companies across the email ecosystem," says Seth Blank, chair of the AuthIndicators Working Group, which developed the BIMI standard. "It's been designed for security and scalability, and will help stimulate the adoption of email authentication to make email more secure for everyone. I'm excited that it has now progressed to the next step: Testing the specification in the real world."

The BIMI pilot will begin in the coming weeks with a limited number of senders, and with two certification authorities -- Entrust Datacard and DigiCert -- to validate logo ownership. This is one of a number of G-Suite security enhancements announced this week and you can read more on the Google blog.

Image credit: Mon's Images / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Gmail to start showing authenticated brand logos to fight phishing scams

Quickly batch-remove built-in and sponsored apps from Windows 10

How traffic analysis can help protect business networks [Q&A]

Logitech G and Herman Miller launch $1,500 'Embody' gaming chair

We're too boring to be hacked say millennials

Organizations are not doing enough to improve SOCs

Most Commented Stories

Open source champion Microsoft brings Procmon to Linux

44 Comments

Windows 10 May 2020 Update may falsely report that there is no internet connection

35 Comments

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is slowing down games and causing ESENT warnings

20 Comments

e-voting can solve the voter fraud concerns plaguing US elections

19 Comments

Google announces Explore app for Chromebook

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.