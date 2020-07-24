Master Microsoft Excel 2019 with these three free quick reference guides

Excel is a fantastic piece of software, but unlike Word, its Microsoft Office stablemate, it’s not something most people can conquer unaided.

In fact, I’ve seen many people over the years break off from doing something in Excel to add-up figures needed for their spreadsheet using Calculator, which is madness. There are plenty of courses to take, and books to read, which can help you master Excel, but we’ve got an easier route.

The Microsoft Excel 2019 Reference Kit contains three individual reference cards providing shortcuts, tips, and tricks for the most popular office spreadsheet system in the world.

The first of the cards covers all of the basics, including the program screen, getting started instructions, and keyboard shortcuts. The second provides intermediate tips and tricks, and the third and final one is -- you guessed it -- full of advanced guides for things like PivotTable Elements, macros, and advanced formatting.

To get these three reference cards, all you need to do is go here, and fill in the requested details. Links to the cards will be emailed to you.