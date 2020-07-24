Master Microsoft Excel 2019 with these three free quick reference guides

No Comments

Excel is a fantastic piece of software, but unlike Word, its Microsoft Office stablemate, it’s not something most people can conquer unaided.

In fact, I’ve seen many people over the years break off from doing something in Excel to add-up figures needed for their spreadsheet using Calculator, which is madness. There are plenty of courses to take, and books to read, which can help you master Excel, but we’ve got an easier route.

SEE ALSO:

The Microsoft Excel 2019 Reference Kit contains three individual reference cards providing shortcuts, tips, and tricks for the most popular office spreadsheet system in the world.

The first of the cards covers all of the basics, including the program screen, getting started instructions, and keyboard shortcuts. The second provides intermediate tips and tricks, and the third and final one is -- you guessed it -- full of advanced guides for things like PivotTable Elements, macros, and advanced formatting.

To get these three reference cards, all you need to do is go here, and fill in the requested details. Links to the cards will be emailed to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Master Microsoft Excel 2019 with these three free quick reference guides

Mark Zuckerberg's pact with the Devil

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19042.421 (20H2) to the Beta Channel with theme-aware tiles in Start and much more

NTT launches secure solutions for remote working with Teams

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Gmail to start showing authenticated brand logos to fight phishing scams

Quickly batch-remove built-in and sponsored apps from Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

Open source champion Microsoft brings Procmon to Linux

44 Comments

Windows 10 May 2020 Update may falsely report that there is no internet connection

35 Comments

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is slowing down games and causing ESENT warnings

20 Comments

e-voting can solve the voter fraud concerns plaguing US elections

19 Comments

Google announces Explore app for Chromebook

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.