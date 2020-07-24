NTT launches secure solutions for remote working with Teams

Research from technology services company NTT Data shows that 56 percent of office workers still expect an element of working from home in their jobs even when offices reopen.

The future workplace is likely to involve a blend of working remotely and working in the office. Core to enabling this new hybrid way of working is secure communication and collaboration technology, particularly Microsoft Teams.

Two arms of NTT (NTT DATA UK and NTT Ltd UK and Ireland) have launched plans to support businesses as they transition to distributed workplaces requiring cloud communications, intuitive productivity tools, next generation meeting spaces and analytics, digital events, plus CRM and ERP platforms, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, as well as identity and access management.

"There is currently unprecedented demand for Microsoft Teams expertise as companies have transitioned to remote working," Simon Williams, CEO of NTT DATA UK says. "The next step is to build infrastructure to support the future workplace, a framework that will allow companies to return to the office and seamlessly blend remote working with working in the office. We are utilising expertise from across NTT Group to ensure our clients are receiving the best solutions to meet their needs."

Nick Hedderman, modern work and security lead at Microsoft UK, says:

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many workplace changes which were already well underway, such as the increased need to support mobility, remote work, and distributed teams. As some employees start to return to their workplaces, Microsoft Teams is empowering people to come together from anywhere and experience secure collaboration in new ways demanded by this hybrid workplace. This partnership between NTT DATA UK and NTT Ltd UK and I will ensure companies have the support they need to transition into a modern, hybrid organisation.

You can find out more on the NTT Data site.

Image credit: fizkes / Shutterstock