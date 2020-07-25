PowerToys v0.20 is ready to impress with fixes and a new toy

Since the beloved PowerToys was resurrected for Windows 10, Microsoft has been busy pushing out new versions with fixes and new tools -- although it has been a little while since new utilities were added.

With PowerToys v0.20, however, this change. Not only are there the bug fixes and improvements you'd expect in a new version, there is also a new tool to play with: ColorPicker.

See also:

The bad news is that PowerToys v0.20 is not available right now -- but it's really not far off. Microsoft's Clint Rutkas says that if everything goes according to plan, the new version of the utility will be released by the end of the month.

0.20 #powertoys will bring on a lot of fixes and a new toy, a screen color picker. Eta July 31st — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) July 23, 2020

Initially, the functionality of the ColorPicker tool is described as "basic", but it's possible more functionality will be added over time. For now, here's what you can expect to see in the tool: