Microsoft releases KB4559003 and KB4559004 to fix problems with File Explorer, LTE connectivity and more

Microsoft has released a couple of updates that address range of problems in Windows 10 caused by previous updates.

Having already acknowledged that the KB4556799 update led to LTE connectivity issues for some people, the company has now released KB4559004 to fix this and other problems. This update also addresses issues with Magnifier and File Explorer, while another update, KB4559003, fixes a large number of other problems.

The KB4559004 update is for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909, and it fixes an issue with the Magnifier tool not working properly in Microsoft Excel. It also restores the ability to delete search terms from the search box in File Explorer and fixes an issue with crashes when browsing certain file types. In addition to the LTE connectivity fixes, KB4559004 also addresses and issue with the recognition of the Windows Hello face camera, and fixes problems with family safety features

Microsoft has also released KB4559003 which includes a large number of fixes, but also introduced a problem as the company explains:

After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, "0x800f0982 - PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND."

The suggested workarounds are to uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs, as well as installing the April 2019 Cumulative Update. As a last resort, a system reset may be necessary.

The full list of improvements and fixes included in KB4559003 reads as follows:

Addresses an issue in Microsoft Edge IE mode that occurs when you open multiple documents from a SharePoint site.

Addresses an issue in Microsoft Edge IE mode that occurs when you browse using anchor links.

Addresses an issue that might cause the Magnifier to stop working in Microsoft Excel in certain scenarios. As a result, Microsoft Excel might also stop working.

Addresses an issue that might cause apps that use the custom text wrapping function to stop working in certain scenarios.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from opening documents in SharePoint in certain scenarios.

Addresses a reliability issue in dxgkrnl.sys that might cause stop error 0x50 PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA.

that might cause stop error 0x50 PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA. Addresses an issue that might increase the number of handles when using Microsoft Outlook.

Addresses an issue that causes an application to flicker or stop responding when sharing the application using Microsoft Teams.

Addresses an issue that incorrectly calculates long path addresses that have Unicode characters outside of the current system.

Addresses an issue that prevents Windows 8.1 apps from projecting to a secondary display when those apps use the StartProjectingAsync API.

Addresses an issue that prevents Event Viewer from saving a full set of filtered events when you filter by the date.

Addresses an issue that continues to display the previous username hint in the smart card sign in box after a different user has used the machine with domain credentials.

Addresses an issue that causes lsass.exe to stop working on a terminal server when you enable Remote Credential Guard. The exception code is 0xc0000374.

to stop working on a terminal server when you enable Remote Credential Guard. The exception code is 0xc0000374. Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) from applying file exclusions in some cases, which leads to application compatibility issues.

Addresses an issue that causes automatic investigations to fail in Microsoft Defender ATP.

Improves Microsoft Defender ATP's ability to identify malicious code injection activities.

Addresses an issue that causes the network controller (NC) host agent to incorrectly report that a virtual machine (VM) has moved.

Addresses an issue that might cause a deadlock in the Wired AutoConfig (dot3svc) service.

Addresses an issue that might prevent applications from running as expected on Active Directory Federation Services 2019 (AD FS 2019) clients. This occurs when applications use an iFrame during non-interactive authentication requests and receive X-Frame-Options set to DENY.

Addresses an issue that incorrectly reports Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) sessions as unsecure sessions in Event ID 2889. This occurs when the LDAP session is authenticated and sealed with a Simple Authentication and Security Layer (SASL) method.

Updates the message users receive that tells them to check their phone for notifications from the Microsoft Authenticator application. This message only appears when authentication is done using the AD FS Azure Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) adapter.

Updates dcpromo.exe to remove the "Network access: Restrict clients allowed to make remote calls to SAM" policy on member servers when they are promoted to domain controllers. This allows clients to make Security Accounts Manager (SAM) connections to these domain controllers.

to remove the "Network access: Restrict clients allowed to make remote calls to SAM" policy on member servers when they are promoted to domain controllers. This allows clients to make Security Accounts Manager (SAM) connections to these domain controllers. Addresses an issue that might cause Windows 10 devices that enable Credential Guard to fail authentication requests when they use the machine certificate.

Addresses an issue that might cause stop error 7E in nfssvr.sys on servers running the Network File System (NFS) service.

on servers running the Network File System (NFS) service. Addresses an issue that discards the Remote Desktop Gateway Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Bridging settings and resets them to the default.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from updating the port number for HTTPS or the User Datagram Protocol (UDP) settings in the Remote Desktop Gateway Manager.

Addresses an issue that occurs when a standalone Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) server allows multiple sessions per user. After disconnecting from a session, if you attempt to reconnect to the original session, the server creates a new session instead.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Provider Host ( WmiPrvSE.exe ) to leak registry key handles when querying Win32_RDCentralPublishedDeploymentSettings .

( ) to leak registry key handles when querying . Addresses an issue that logs a Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) error in the System event log when the Distributed File System (DFS) Replication service is started.

Addresses an issue that might cause the Microsoft Remote Assistance process ( msra.exe ) to stop working when a user is receiving assistance during a computer session. The error is 0xc0000005 or 0xc0000409.

) to stop working when a user is receiving assistance during a computer session. The error is 0xc0000005 or 0xc0000409. Addresses an issue that causes Server Message Block (SMB) to incorrectly use the original, cached non-Continuous Available handle to a file, which becomes invalid after a network error or storage failover. As a result, applications to fail with errors such as STATUS_UNEXPECTED_NETWORK_ERROR.

Addresses an issue in SMB that causes Windows Server 2019 to stop working when using 100 GB network interface cards (NIC). This only applies to Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) and SMB Daemon (SMBD) scenarios.

Both the KB4559003 and KB4559004 patches are available via Windows Update, from the Windows Update Catalog, or via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock