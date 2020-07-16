Microsoft issues another bug-fixing update for PowerToys for Windows 10

PowerToys reboot

It's only a couple of weeks since Microsoft released PowerToys v0.19.0, and the company has now pushed out its second bug-fixing update to the collection of utilities.

Just last week, v0.19.1 addressed a range of issues with the Windows 10 tool collection, and now v0.19.2 has landed. Among the changes are fixes for PowerToys Run and FancyZone, and it also addresses an issue that caused high CPU usage.

If you were hoping for a fix for a problem that causes Settings not to open after it has been closed while minimized, you're out of luck. Just as Microsoft said with the previous release, so it confirm with this one -- that particular issue will be addressed in PowerToys v0.20

Microsoft shared news of the latest release, along with a brief summary of the improvements, in a tweet:

The full changelog looks like this:

This release will fix the following issues:

  • #4578 - WinKey for launcher throws a lot of false positives
  • #4521 - Improving performance of Adding and Removing Packaged Apps
  • #4694 - FancyZone Windows Snap Behind Top Mounted Windows Task Bar

You can grab PowerToys v0.19.2 from here.

