Security professionals don't have the tools they need to detect threats

A new survey of over 300 security professionals reveals that 93 percent feel they lack the tools to detect known security threats, and 92 percent say they are still in need of appropriate preventative solutions to close current security gaps.

The study from security operations center specialist LogRhythm also finds that 75 percent of security professionals now experience more work stress than they did just two years ago.

"Now, more than ever, security teams are being expected to do more with less leading to increasing stress levels. With more organizations operating under remote work conditions, the attack surface has broadened, making security at scale a critical concern," says James Carder, CSO and VP of LogRhythm Labs. "This is a call to action for executives to prioritize alleviating the stress and better support their teams with proper tools, processes, and strategic guidance."

When asked what causes the most work-related stress, not having enough time is cited by 41 percent and working with executives by 18 percent. In fact, 57 percent of respondents think their security program lacks proper executive support -- defined as providing strategic vision, buy-in and budget.

In addition security professionals cite inadequate executive accountability for strategic security decisions as the top reason (42 percent) they want to leave their job. This is a worrying statistic, given that nearly half of companies (47 percent) are trying to fill three or more security positions.

Por strategic oversight from executives is likely responsible for 68 percent of respondents admitting their organization has deployed redundant security tools, and 56 percent confessing this overlap is accidental. Despite duplicated tools, 58 percent of respondents say they still need increased funding for tools when asked what additional support their security programs require.

Security professionals rate the value of consolidating tools highly, citing top benefits as less maintenance (63 percent), faster issue detection (54 percent), identification (53 percent), and resolution (49 percent), as well as lower costs (46 percent) and improved security posture (45 percent). Yet, only one in three companies (32 percent) have a real-time security dashboard which provides a clear, consolidated view of all their security solutions.

"All employees, from the CEO to the frontline IT worker, need to feel that they play a significant role in maintaining the security of the company for which they work," adds Carder. "At LogRhythm, we are committed to empowering the SOC team and improving visibility and automation so our customers can successfully safeguard their critical assets."

You can find out more in the full report, available from the LogRhythm site.

Image Credit: LeoWolfert/Shutterstock