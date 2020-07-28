New solution delivers zero trust for multi-cloud and hybrid access

Cloud access

As more organizations move their operations to the cloud and networks become more fragmented, ensuring safe, secure access to systems becomes more difficult.

Secure access specialist Pulse Secure is launching a new Pulse Zero Trust Access (PZTA) solution. A cloud-based, multi-tenant secure access platform that enables organizations to provide users with easy, anywhere access to multi-cloud and data center applications.

PZTA simplifies access management with single-pane visibility, end-to-end analytics, granular policies, automated provisioning, and advanced threat mitigation, enabling organizations to further optimize their increasingly mobile workforce and hybrid IT resources.

"IT leaders are driving business transformation in the hybrid digital era while also defending assets during the 'age of hyper-converged access' -- for any user, from any device, anywhere to any application, at any time. Pulse Zero Trust Access is designed for the elastic digital workplace, providing a unified, cloud-based service that enables greater accessibility, efficiency and risk reduction," says Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer at Pulse Secure. "From inception, Pulse Secure has focused on providing secure access solutions that enhance productivity, visibility and compliance as companies migrate to the cloud and take advantage of utility computing. PZTA exemplifies our on-going commitment to innovate while maximizing deployment flexibility, scale, interoperability and investment protection for companies of all sizes."

Pulse ZTA Gateways are deployed in the customer's on-premise and cloud environments closest to the application or resource. This proximity optimizes user experience, reduces latency, and enables hybrid IT deployment at scale. Since encrypted application traffic only flows between the ZTA clients and ZTA gateways, customers gain full data privacy and control. It allows support for  legacy applications as well as popular cloud apps including those from Amazon, Atlassian, Box, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and Zoom.

You can find out more and request a trial on the Pulse Secure site.

Image CreditChaiyapop Bhumiwat / Shutterstock

