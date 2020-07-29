New store provides a one-stop-shop for privacy apps

When choosing data privacy applications in the past businesses have had to choose between a broad spectrum of capabilities of a focus on particular issues.

Now though SAP-backed data discovery and intelligence company BigID is launching a new Application Marketplace that allows organizations to build their optimum data solution, choosing specific capabilities that best fit their needs.

This launch builds on BigID's existing core Discovery in-Depth technology and its recently-announced App Development Framework. The App Marketplace enables organizations with smaller development teams or fewer resources to cheaply and easily purchase the functionalities they need as their business evolves, with a growing list of BigID and third-party developed apps to action and automate discovered data for data privacy, security and enablement.

Apps available on the marketplace initially include:

Data Rights Fulfillment Automation for CCPA and GDPR

RoPA and Third Party Data Sharing

Data Rights and Preferences Management Privacy Portal

Consent Lifecycle Governance

Data Labelling for Security and AI

Dark Web Breach Monitoring

File Access Governance

Data Remediation

Data Risk Management

Data Retention Management

"BigID pioneered the category of data discovery for privacy. In January we continued that leadership by introducing Discovery-in-Depth followed by the first-of-its-kind App Development Framework in June," says Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "With the introduction of the industry's first App Marketplace for actioning and automating data insights we not only continue our tradition of innovation leadership but also demonstrate our commitment to customers to provide them an open and extensible platform that will address their needs today and also tomorrow."

Image credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock