New solution delivers faster detection of and response to threats

No Comments

Threat

It's important for security teams to be able to respond quickly and effectively to threats and part of being able to do that is having good intelligence.

With this in mind, Netenrich is launching two new tools, Knowledge Now (KNOW), a free global threat intelligence tool, and Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) combine to deliver rich, actionable context for faster, more proactive response to known and emerging cyber threats.

Together these form an integrated threat and attack surface intelligence solution to help enterprises reduce their digital brand exposure while overcoming skills gaps. ASI lets security teams continuously see what their adversaries see as they target the brand online and via their shadow IT. KNOW provides free global threat information that lets defenders learn about, search, and gain context into malicious activity faster.

"Threat intelligence and internal telemetry only paint a portion of the picture that does not always show the riskiest parts of the infrastructure," says Brandon Hoffman, CISO at Netenrich. "With automation, context, and an outside-in perspective, we are changing the dynamic for SecOps, enabling them to focus on the most important risks in a timely fashion."

The free global news engine, KNOW, curates insight from trusted sources and provides context vetted by Netenrich experts, ultimately reducing time analysts spend manually researching the latest cyber threats. It also goes deeper than competing solutions by delivering detailed context on specific threats and threat indicators.

Anyone can subscribe to KNOW for free to get the latest cybersecurity news and threat updates in one curated and automated tool. You can can learn more about ASI on the Netenrich site.

Image Credit: underverse /Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New solution delivers faster detection of and response to threats

Cybersecurity skills crisis is affecting 70 percent of organizations

Google makes some Google One features free on Android

Microsoft Defender warns that CCleaner is a 'potentially unwanted application'... here's why

Open source darling Microsoft becomes Blender Development Fund member

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20180 with theme-aware tiles on Start

Fully-working Mac OS 8 now available for Windows 10, macOS and Linux

Most Commented Stories

Happy 5th birthday, Windows 10! Why aren't you (much) better?

49 Comments

Mark Zuckerberg's pact with the Devil

16 Comments

Microsoft previews new tool to control Windows 10 telemetry

13 Comments

Open source darling Microsoft becomes Blender Development Fund member

7 Comments

PowerToys v0.20 is ready to impress with fixes and a new toy

6 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.