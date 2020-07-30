Star Wars sucks, but these Baby Yoda ears for Amazon Echo Dot look sort of cool

No Comments

Star Wars sucks. There, I said it. Other than A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, the films are all horrible nonsense. Many current fans of the franchise are older men simply clinging to nostalgia. It's sad that Disney takes advantage of them, cranking out terrible new films and TV shows while selling them plastic tchotchkes. For the love of God, people, please stop buying figurines and make-believe laser swords.

If for some reason you are still a fan of the Star Wars franchise, I have some good news. You know that TV show The Mandalorian on Disney+? Remember that Baby Yoda puppet thing that fanboys went gaga over? Well, you can soon have Baby Yoda ears for you 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot. Yeah, it is an Echo Dot holder with friggin' Baby Yoda ears jutting out from the sides. It is just for decoration, and it adds no features to the device.

ALSO READ: BenQ launches the portable and rugged Android-powered GS2 outdoor projector

Even though I am not a fan of Star Wars (Star Trek is much better), I must confess that these Baby Yoda ears for Echo Dot do look sort of cool. While it won't start shipping until August 20, you can pre-order the Echo Dot Baby Yoda ears here for $25 now. Surprising, the manufacturer is Otterbox -- a much-respected maker of durable smartphone cases. I suppose that means the ear-holder will be well built.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Star Wars sucks, but these Baby Yoda ears for Amazon Echo Dot look sort of cool

Google Chrome for Android gets credit card biometrics and new touch-to-fill

The NBA season kicks off, watch it online

COVID-19 apps: Social responsibility vs. privacy

Huge BootHole flaw in GRUB2 bootloader leaves millions of Windows and Linux systems at risk from hackers

New solution delivers faster detection of and response to threats

Cybersecurity skills crisis is affecting 70 percent of organizations

Most Commented Stories

Happy 5th birthday, Windows 10! Why aren't you (much) better?

56 Comments

Open source darling Microsoft becomes Blender Development Fund member

16 Comments

Mark Zuckerberg's pact with the Devil

16 Comments

Microsoft Defender warns that CCleaner is a 'potentially unwanted application'... here's why

15 Comments

Microsoft previews new tool to control Windows 10 telemetry

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.