BenQ launches the portable and rugged Android-powered GS2 outdoor projector

Right now, we are in the middle of he pandemic, but also, we are in the middle of summer. And so, people are looking for ways to have fun outdoors while social distancing. For this, some folks are going camping in the woods or spending time in their own backyard.

One thing that has exploded in popularity is using a projector to watch a film outdoors. Today, BenQ launches a beautiful projector that should be perfect for outdoor movie watching -- whether in the woods of in your yard. Called "GS2," it is a portable and rugged Android-powered outdoor projector. The beautiful mini projector is IPX2 rated and features 3 hours of battery life. While it runs Android for media apps (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more), the version of the operating system is shocking old -- 6.0 Marshmallow, which was released in 2015!

"Engineered for all-weather, all-terrain outdoor use, GS2 features IPX2 splash-proof and 1.6 feet drop-proof ratings along with a lightweight portable design for stress-free enjoyment in the backyard or at a campsite. With diverse connectivity options, including WiFi, HDMI, USB-C, and a built-in media reader, GS2 can instantly cast and play oversized audio-visual content from virtually any source. A magnetic charging port provides a quick and secure connection, and when experiencing any type of strain, the projector is able to easily disconnect in order to prevent accidental drops or damage," says BenQ.

The company explains, "Winner of the Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Award from Projector Central, GS2 has unlimited potential for entertainment. Utilizing an auto keystone focus and a 15-degree tilt, the portable projector provides a truly hassle-free setup in any environment. With a powerful Bluetooth speaker, 1080p support and the Aptoide TV app, GS2 offers limitless streaming of high-quality content. Powered by Digital Light Processing, the 2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar winning technology used in 90 percent of the world’s digital cinemas, GS2 delivers long-lasting DLP picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity coupled with a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source."

BenQ shares specifications below.

Brightness: 500 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio (FOFO): 100,000:1

Speaker: 2W Chamber x 2

Projection System: DLP 3438

Resolution: 720p (1280 x 720 pixels)

DMD type: 0.3"

Display Color: 1.07 Billion Colors

Light Source: Osram Q8A LED

Light Source Life (Normal/Eco/SmartEco): 20,000/30,000 hrs (Normal/Eco)

Optical Throw Ratio: 1.3 (35" @ 1m)

Projection Size (Clear Focus / Maximum): 30"~100"

OS: Android 6.0

RAM: 2G LPDDR3

Flash: 8G EMMC

Internet: WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G

Interface: HDMI (1.4a) X1, USB-C X1, USB-A 2.0 X1, Audio Out (3.5mm) x1

Dimensions (W x H x D): 139mm x 144mm x 139mm

Weight: 1.6kg

Noise Level (Normal/Eco): 31/29 dBA

Operating Temperature: 0~40℃

The BenQ GS2 is available starting today and you buy it here. It comes with some cool accessories, such as a remote control and a carrying bag. How much does GS2 cost? BenQ says $599, but Amazon has it listed for $786.48 for some reason. Hopefully the price will come down to $599 once the stock is more stable. As of today, it is listed as out of stock, but you can still order it.