Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20.0 with new Color Picker utility and more

As recently promised, Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.20.0. This release sees the arrival of a new utility in the form of Color Picker for grabbing hex and RGB color values from anywhere on screen. There are other changes and fixes too.

There are now eight utilities available in PowerToys, and with this release Microsoft has made numerous improvements to those that were already in the collection. This includes adding SVG icon rendering to File Explorer, as well as improvements to Keyboard Manager.

See also:

Microsoft says the aim with moving from 0.19.x to 0.20.x was to not only add new features, but also to improve the stability and quality of PowerToys overall. The company says: "We know there are areas for improvement on PowerToys Run. We would love feedback so we can improve. We also would love to know if you want us to be more aggressive on auto-upgrading".

Microsoft highlights the following changes and additions in this version of PowerToys:

Martin Chrzan's Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen

File Explorer - Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis

FancyZones - you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding Shift+Ctrl while dragging a window

PT Run - keyboard interaction improvements

PT Run - freshly installed apps are now being detected

PT Run - Lots of perf and bug fixes

Keyboard manager - app level shortcuts Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find window :)

Keyboard manager - Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.

Settings - Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon

PowerRename improvements

You can download PowerToys v0.20.0 here, and more information is available on GitHub.