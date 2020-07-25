Microsoft is pushing Windows 10 May 2020 Update to more users

Microsoft building in California

There has been a spate of problematic updates from Microsoft in recent months, and the most recent feature update -- Windows 10 May 2020 Update -- has been no different. Because of issues with various systems, many people found that this major update was no available to them.

Now, thanks to the power of machine learning, Microsoft has started to push the update to more users.

The company has quietly expanded the rollout of Windows 10 version 2004 to include people for whom it was previously not available. This is thanks in part to addressing some of the various known issues that have cropped up since the update was initially released.

In an update to the Windows Health dashboard, Microsoft says:

Windows 10, version 2004 is available for users with devices running Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909, who manually seek to "Check for updates" via Windows Update. We are now starting a new phase in our rollout. Using the machine learning-based (ML-based) training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service. We will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to intelligently rollout new versions of Windows 10 and deliver a smooth update experience. The recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel.

But just because the rollout has been expanded to more people, it does not mean that all of the problems with Windows 10 May 2020 Update have been fixed. For instance, the are still problems with some Nvidia GPUs, Conexant ISST audio drivers, and with Bluetooth. Microsoft says that these and various other issues are still under investigation.

Image credit: Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock

