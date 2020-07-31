Windows 10 May 2020 Update has an 11 percent market share despite its many problems

It is only two months since Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update, and it has already earned itself an 11 percent share of the market, according to figures released by AdDuplex.

The uptake of Windows 10 version 2004 is by no means the fastest of any edition of Windows 10, but considering the number of problems that have emerged in this particular update, it's pretty good going.

AdDuplex's report shows that there has been a very steady and consistent update of Windows 10 May 2020 Update. Although the company only surveyed "close to 134,000 Windows 10 PCs", its stats are generally reliable.

What the figures do not show is just why Windows 10 version 2004 is proving to be as popular as it is. This has been an undeniably problematic update for Microsoft, with upgraders facing everything from internet connectivity issues to simply not installing at all.

Over the last few months, Microsoft has been gradually pushing the update to more and more users, and this has resulted in usage of Windows 10 version 1909 standing at 36.8 percent and Windows 10 May 2019 Update at 43.6 percent.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock

