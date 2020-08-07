Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-ninety-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

If you are on Windows 10 version 2004 right now, you may get some of the features of the next feature update right now. Check out Wayne's guide on how to do that.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Bulk Image Sizer ($0.99)

The program is a bulk image resizer that supports several input and output formats including commonly used formats such as jpg or png.

The entire resizing operation is swiftly done; all it takes is to start the app, select the images that you want to resize or convert, and configure the available settings, e.g. output percentage or pixel count, before you hit start.

Advanced options are available to change the quality of images or the smoothing mode.

Device Enumeration and Pairing

The official Microsoft application uses an API to find internal and external devices connected to the system (including nearby over wireless or networking protocols), and displays information about these devices.

It can also pair wireless and networking devices with the system.

New Windows themes

Clouds PREMIUM, 20 4K images of cloud formations.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge Dev update introduces several new features including the ability to download themes from the Chrome Web Store directly.

Paint.net 4.2.13 adds 2-bit and 1-bit pixel support for some image formats.

PowerToys 0.20 update brings a new Color Picker tool.

