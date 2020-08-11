GreatHorn improves email security with better visibility and intelligent protection

Email is still the favored attack vector for cybercriminals, with recent research from GreatHorn showing that a third of IT professionals are dealing with attacks every day.

In order to bolster defences the company is launching an update to its security platform offering visibility across the entire email security stack with intelligent phishing detection and response capability.

GreatHorn's holistic framework provides visibility across risk-based factors beyond the scope of the native cloud email platform to incorporate new elements of security awareness and DMARC capabilities. This 360-degree insight allows users to reduce both Mean-Time-to-Detect (MTTD) threats requiring further analysis and response and Mean-Time-to-Respond (MTTR) to remediate risks to an organization.

"This is an extremely exciting and transformative time for GreatHorn," says CEO and co-founder, Kevin O'Brien. "Our specialized approach to producing and supplying the most comprehensive and fact-based analysis helps organizations effectively ensure they receive all the information they need to identify and remediate the exceedingly complex and cunning threats targeting their end users."

A further benefit is that the email security platform now includes integration with security awareness training, including Inspired eLearning, a leading provider of cybersecurity and corporate compliance. The integration between email security and training is aimed at refining the risk profiles of end users, and customizing policy actions, to better protect organizations from threats.

There's also integration with DMARC -- in partnership with dmarcian -- to help businesses secure their domains and guard against phishing, spoofing, CEO fraud and business email compromise.

Image credit: Georgejmclittle / Shutterstock