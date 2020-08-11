GreatHorn improves email security with better visibility and intelligent protection

No Comments

Holding email icon

Email is still the favored attack vector for cybercriminals, with recent research from GreatHorn showing that a third of IT professionals are dealing with attacks every day.

In order to bolster defences the company is launching an update to its security platform offering visibility across the entire email security stack with intelligent phishing detection and response capability.

GreatHorn's holistic framework provides visibility across risk-based factors beyond the scope of the native cloud email platform to incorporate new elements of security awareness and DMARC capabilities. This 360-degree insight allows users to reduce both Mean-Time-to-Detect (MTTD) threats requiring further analysis and response and Mean-Time-to-Respond (MTTR) to remediate risks to an organization.

"This is an extremely exciting and transformative time for GreatHorn," says CEO and co-founder, Kevin O'Brien. "Our specialized approach to producing and supplying the most comprehensive and fact-based analysis helps organizations effectively ensure they receive all the information they need to identify and remediate the exceedingly complex and cunning threats targeting their end users."

A further benefit is that the email security platform now includes integration with security awareness training, including Inspired eLearning, a leading provider of cybersecurity and corporate compliance. The integration between email security and training is aimed at refining the risk profiles of end users, and customizing policy actions, to better protect organizations from threats.

There's also integration with DMARC -- in partnership with dmarcian -- to help businesses secure their domains and guard against phishing, spoofing, CEO fraud and business email compromise.

You can find out more on the GreatHorn site.

Image credit: Georgejmclittle / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

GreatHorn improves email security with better visibility and intelligent protection

Low-code platform boosts development and helps overcome skill shortages

Parallels Desktop 16 promises to run Windows even faster on your Mac

New platform protects complex enterprise networks

Windows 10 is finally getting a decent clipboard with copying history

Dell launches Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop and 2-in-1

IT execs prepare for continued disruption

Most Commented Stories

President Trump thinks he can shut down WeChat: It won’t work

98 Comments

Microsoft is making it possible to run Android apps in Windows 10

56 Comments

Microsoft is looking into Windows 10 slow boot and performance problems after KB4559309 Edge update

35 Comments

Using the HOSTS file to block Windows 10 telemetry? Microsoft now flags it as a severe security risk

22 Comments

Add new style modes to Windows 10 and give it a Windows XP or Mac OS makeover

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.