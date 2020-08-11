New platform protects complex enterprise networks

Network security

As businesses have switched to remote work environments, it has exposed pre-existing security gaps in at-home networks and other vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to take advantage of.

Cybersecurity specialist SonicWall is launching a new solution combing high-performance firewalls, cloud-native management and on-premise threat analysis to deliver cost-effective security for complex business networks.

"Organizations are redefining operations and security as they face new challenges with the sprawling, mass-scale environments required in the new business normal," says SonicWall president and CEO Bill Conner. "Securing these newly extended networks quickly and thoroughly has become a top priority. Organizations are increasingly the targets of perpetrators seeking to take advantage of COVID-related threats against distributed networks hastily re-architected to accommodate mobile and remote workforces practically overnight."

SonicWall's Capture Cloud platform combines a number of technologies including SonicOS 7.0 and Network Security Manager (NSM) 2.0, to provide increased visibility, management and control via all-new user interfaces.

It stops the attacks that target big networks using its Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and machine learning technology (RTDMI). It also meets corporate, industry and government compliance regulations by keeping data on-premises.

"It's now time to ensure that those organizations have the proper power, protection and control to successfully defend themselves without sacrificing speed, convenience and reliability -- all while adhering to compliance requirements," adds Conner.

You can find out more on the SonicWall site.

Image credit: fotogestoeber/Shutterstock

