High performing developers release more often

No Comments

Confident businessman

The highest performing developers put out releases 15 times more often and are 26 times times faster to detect and fix open source vulnerabilities than their low performing counterparts, according to a new study.

The report from Sonatype is based on analysis of over 1.5 trillion open source download requests, 24,000 open source projects, and 5,600 enterprise development teams.

Carried out in conjunction with Gene Kim from IT Revolution and Dr Stephen Magill, CEO at MuseDev the research examines how high performing teams successfully demonstrate superior risk management outcomes while maintaining high levels of productivity.

It identifies four types of development team, High Performance Teams, Security First Teams, Productivity First Teams and Low Performer Teams. Compared to Low Performers, High Performers need 5.7x less time for developers to be productive when switching teams and it’s 1.5x more likely their employees will recommend the organization as a great place to work.

While Security First teams have good risk management their productivity is lower. Compared to these, High Performers are 59 percent more likely to be using software composition analysis tools, 28 percent more likely to enforce governance policies in Continuous Integration and 56 percent more likely to have centrally-managed CI infrastructure.

"Many have argued that effective risk management practices are always at the expense of developer productivity, but this year's report provides strong evidence to the contrary. Faster innovation and better risk management are not mutually exclusive," says Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. "High Performance engineering teams are accelerating velocity while simultaneously reducing security risks. Adding to these successful business outcomes, developers in High Performance teams demonstrate higher levels of job satisfaction."

The study also reveals some software security trends, these include a 430 percent increase in next generation software supply chain attacks over the past year, and 373,000 average downloads of open source components per company, of which 8.3 percent are known vulnerable.

You can get the full report from the Sonatype site.

Image credit: wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Attackers can get into a network in 30 minutes

High performing developers release more often

Surface Duo, Microsoft's foldable two-screen Android phone, is available to pre-order today

How to access clipboard history in Windows 10 so you can paste multiple items

Generation Z is positive about a connected future

1Password finally comes to Linux -- Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and more!

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19042.450 (20H2) to the Beta Channel, with important security updates

Most Commented Stories

President Trump thinks he can shut down WeChat: It won’t work

113 Comments

Microsoft is making it possible to run Android apps in Windows 10

57 Comments

Microsoft is looking into Windows 10 slow boot and performance problems after KB4559309 Edge update

35 Comments

Here's what's new in Kodi 19 'Matrix' -- download it now

18 Comments

Add new style modes to Windows 10 and give it a Windows XP or Mac OS makeover

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.