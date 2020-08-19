Kaspersky 2021 strengthens VPN and stalkerware protection, updates free Security Cloud solution

Kaspersky’s rollout of its 2021 product line has reached European shores with the release of Kaspersky Internet Security 2021, Kaspersky Total Security 2021, and Kaspersky Security Cloud 2021 Free. The latter is a brand-new entry package into the company’s new cloud-based security product line.

There are several new features of note including major improvements to its 'stalkerware' detection tool in Internet Security and Total Security as well as access to the free version of Kaspersky Password Manager in lower-end packages. Security Cloud users also gain automatic checks of potentially compromised online accounts, while the recently introduced Kaspersky VPN component gains a major UI overhaul and more efficient connection process.

The major feature highlight in Kaspersky 2021 is protection against so-called 'stalkerware' on Windows PCs, with the feature overhauled since its introduction last year. Improved detection is accompanied by a new warning dialog, which not only alerts the user but provides them with the means of removing, ignoring, or adding the tool to a whitelist.

Security Cloud’s Account Check feature has been updated to automatically scan submitted email addresses to see if they’ve been compromised by any online hacks. Accompanying this move is the addition of the free version of Kaspersky Password Manager to the Internet Security and AntiVirus suites. Note, the free version only allows up to 15 entries to be encrypted in a secure vault; other completely free solutions such as Bitwarden are available.

Kaspersky has also updated its free entry-level version of its Security Cloud package. This provides basic antimalware protection across all your devices as well as access to the free versions of Kaspersky Password Manager and Kaspersky Secure VPN.

Of all the 2021 updates, the changes to Kaspersky Secure VPN are the biggest. The app’s UI has been overhauled to make it more user-friendly and easy to use (while macOS and Android users also gain access to Dark Mode support). Now it’s easier for users to see if the VPN is enabled or not, plus switch country to make additional use of VPN features such as accessing geo-restricted content.

In addition, the app has been redesigned to speed up the connection process, with easier access to the fastest available server for the currently selected country, plus ensuring the connection is made as soon as a location is selected, eliminating an 'Enable' button deemed to slow things down.

Users can download Kaspersky Internet Security 2021, Kaspersky Total Security 2021, and Kaspersky Security Cloud 2021 Free now for PC, Mac and mobile. Users with existing subscriptions can upgrade for free, while you can purchase two-year subscriptions for a massive discount at the Computeractive store: pay just £29.95 for a two-year, three-device subscription to Kaspersky Internet Security 2021, or £39.95 for the two-year, three-device subscription to Kaspersky Total Security 2021. The Kaspersky offer is for customers in the EU.