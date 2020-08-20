Enterprise IT still focused on the long term despite pandemic challenges

No Comments

binoculars lomg term view

While COVID-19 has altered the cloud strategies of enterprise IT executives, the vast majority are still moving forward with their big-picture digital transformation initiatives, and most think they'll see an increase in their cloud budgets to support these projects over the next year.

A new report from professional services and managed cloud company 2nd Watch surveyed more than 100 cloud-focused IT directors or above and finds that 82 percent of respondents say they've experienced cloud-related challenges with 77 percent saying these challenges have caused them to alter their cloud strategies.

The top challenge has been providing remote workers access to corporate systems according to 63 percent. 57 percent say remote worker complexity/support has been their biggest challenge and 47 percent say that conferencing/collaboration systems haven't worked as expected.

The use of cloud to support remote employees is accelerating for 50 percent. Unsurprising since 58 percent of respondents say that at least half of their company’s employees will become full-time remote workers in 2021, up from 47 percent before the pandemic began.

When it comes to digital transformation, 60 percent of respondents say they are prioritizing projects with potentially large payoffs, such as company-wide digital transformation, over cost-conscious projects. 47 percent believe now is the time to position their company for the long haul, while 39 percent of respondents are accelerating the use of cloud to deliver digital products and 34 percent say they are accelerating the migration of applications to the cloud.

Interestingly pre-COVID-19 cloud budgets remain mostly intact and indeed are expected to grow. 64 percent of survey respondents say their IT related budgets have stayed the same or grown since the pandemic began and 59 percent say their cloud budgets will increase over the next 12 months -- with 23 percent saying their cloud budgets would increase significantly in that time.

"What we're seeing here is consistent with what our clients are telling us and the continued goals of our active cloud modernization programs," says Chris Garvey, EVP of product at 2nd Watch. "The pandemic may be causing IT leaders to adjust their priorities, but they’re not backing down from big-picture efforts that can transform and position their organizations for long-term success. As more businesses reopen, we expect demand for cloud modernization services to increase further."

You can read more on the 2nd watch blog.

Image credit: fuzzbones/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Foundation launches new community for finance professionals

A quarter of UK office workers use unauthorized devices to work from home

System76 Bonobo WS Linux laptop returns with Core i9 and GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Enterprise IT still focused on the long term despite pandemic challenges

20 percent of companies working remotely have suffered a breach

Organizations use outsourcing to meet cyber threats

Microsoft releases KB4578013 to fix two Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities

Most Commented Stories

Google makes it easier to vote in the 2020 US Election

89 Comments

Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu

46 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linspire 9.0 is a Linux distro that costs money -- don't buy it

32 Comments

Russia is targeting Linux with Drovorub malware

31 Comments

Microsoft is finally ditching Internet Explorer and legacy Edge

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.