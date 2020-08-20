Microsoft releases KB4578013 to fix two Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities

Microsoft has released an out of band security update that addresses two separate Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities.

KB4578013 fixes the CVE-2020-1530 and CVE-2020-1537 issues relating to Windows Remote Access' handling of memory and file operation respectively. Microsoft had already issued a patch for Windows 10 earlier this month, but the new patch is aimed at people running Windows 8.1, RT 8.1, and Server 2012 R2.

CVE-2020-1530 and CVE-2020-1537 are both marked as being "Important" vulnerabilities, so Microsoft is keen for people to install the fix as soon as possible. Left unpatched, system are at risk of attackers running malicious software to gain elevated privileges.

Writing in the Windows Message Center, Microsoft says:

Take action: August 19, 2020 Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 out of band security update available An out of band security update has been released for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2. This update addresses two Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities. We recommend that you install these updates promptly. For information about the update, see KB4578013. For more information about these vulnerabilities, see CVE-2020-1530 and CVE-2020-1537. Note These vulnerabilities were already addressed for all other supported OSes in the August 11, 2020 release.

The patch can be downloaded from the Windows Update Catalog.

