Dataguise allows enterprises to report breaches faster and more accurately

Personal data management software specialist Dataguise is launching a new system that enables organizations to report the impact of a data breach faster and more accurately than ever before.

GDPR requires reporting of breaches within 72 hours of becoming aware, and notifying affected individuals without delay. Dataguise is able to extrapolate the number of unique data elements in a data set quickly, with greater than 90 percent accuracy, using a patent-pending approach based on neural network technologies.

As an example, there may be multiple instances of the same information in a set of data. With little time or ability to assess each and every data element within the 72-hour compliance window, most organizations would tend to overestimate the number of records breached, something that can increase costs related to incident response, remediation, and regulatory penalties.

"Underestimating the extent of a data breach affects the credibility of an organization and delays corrective action, while overestimating it wastes time, money, and energy for everyone involved," said Subra Ramesh, senior vice president of products and technology at Dataguise. "We're going for the Goldilocks effect here. Data breaches will happen, and the truth comes out eventually -- more than 200 days later, on average, according the latest industry breach reports. But companies that get it right from the start will be in a better position to minimize the damages and maintain the confidence of customers and shareholders."

The Datagusie solution integrates with a number of other products including ServiceNow's IT Service Manager, Oauth2's OpenID Connect and CyberArk's Privileged Access Security Solution. In addition organizations can design workflows to automatically archive or delete data based on complex conditions such as corporate policies, user preferences, and country-specific regulations as well as other security and usability considerations.

There's also access to a range of reports including insights on privacy, security, analytics, and IT operations teams, plus consent management, employee training, processing purpose validation, classification validation, record of processing activity (ROPA), user-access, third-party risk, readiness for cloud migration and more.

You can find out more on the Dataguise site.

Image credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock