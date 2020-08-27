Microsoft will support Windows 10 version 1803 until 2021 because of Coronavirus

In light of the Coronavius pandemic, Microsoft has thrown a lifeline to people who are doggedly hanging on to older versions of Windows.

Some people running Windows 10 version 1803 (also called Windows 10 April 2018 Update) have been granted an extra six months of support. Version 1803 of the operating system will now reach end of service in 2021 rather than this year, but the extension does not apply to everyone.

Over on the Windows lifecycle fact sheet, Microsoft has announced a "delay to scheduled end of support and servicing dates due to public health situation" for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 version 1803.

The extended support window means that people running these particular editions of Windows 10 will still receive security updates until May 11, 2021, a full six months after the intended end of service date of November 10, 2020.

Writing on the Windows IT Pro Blog, Microsoft's Chris Morrissey says:

We have heard your feedback and understand your need to focus on business continuity in the midst of the global pandemic. As a result, we have decided to delay the scheduled end-of-service date for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803. This means that security updates will continue to be released monthly until May 11, 2021. The final security update for these editions of Windows 10, version 1803 will be released on May 11, 2021 instead of November 10, 2020. Security updates for Windows 10, version 1803 will be available via our standard servicing outlets: Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services, and the Microsoft Update Catalog. You will not need to alter your current update management workflows. After May 11, 2021, devices running the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803 will no longer receive security updates. Organizations should plan to update their devices to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain supported after this date.

