COVID-19 accelerates cloud migration plans

More than half of respondents to a new survey are either accelerating their cloud adoption timeline or moving forward as planned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this number goes up to 59 percent among respondents considering VMware Cloud on AWS.

The study from multi-cloud data service provider Faction finds that among those organizations where COVID-19 has paused or canceled cloud adoption, the top factors cited are budget pressures (75 percent) along with staffing shortages and macro-economic uncertainty (each named by 41 percent of respondents).

Interest in VMware Cloud on AWS continues to be strong with 25 percent of respondents planning to add or increase workloads in the next 12 months. The top driver is scalability, as reported by 52 percent of respondents. The coming year will also see an increased rate of migration to VMware Cloud on AWS, 28 percent of those respondents planning to migrate wanting to do so in the next 12 months, up from 23 percent in 2019.

"For the second year in a row, Faction's research reflects a growing interest in VMware Cloud on AWS. This is in large part due to its dynamic solutions and use cases including data center extension," says Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. "The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the need to secure scalable solutions that provide cost savings while supporting strategic initiatives."

The top four industries considering VMware Cloud on AWS are tech services, financial services, healthcare and government. Top use cases currently running VMware Cloud on AWS are data center extension (26 percent), AWS integrated applications (22 percent), and cloud migration (18 percent); among those considering VMware Cloud on AWS, top use cases are data center extension (25 percent), disaster recovery (23 percent), and test and development (17 percent).

Interestingly off-premises private cloud users are expected to be a major source of growth as 62 percent of respondents who have workloads in the cloud are either considering using VMware Cloud on AWS or are considering but have not yet deployed it.

You can find out more in the full study available on the Faction site.

Image credit: tomwang/depositphotos.com