Get 'Learn Linux in Five Days' for FREE

If you want to learn how to use Linux and level up your career but are pressed for time, Learn Linux in 5 Days, from the Linux Training Academy, offers the perfect solution.

In this ebook, you will learn the most important concepts and commands, and be guided step-by-step through several practical and real-world examples. As new concepts, commands, or jargon are encountered they are explained in plain language, making it easy to understand. The most important material is condensed into five sections, each designed to be consumed in a day.

Here is what you will learn:

How to gain access to a Linux server and what Linux distribution is

What software is needed and what SSH is

The file system layout of Linux systems and where to find programs, configurations, and documentation

Basic Linux commands you'll use the most often

And much, much more

If you feel like you don't have enough time and you're not sure where to start, this resource will help relieve your frustration and guide you toward the answers you need.

All you have to do to get your copy of Learn Linux in 5 Days for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.