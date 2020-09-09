Get 'Microsoft Excel 2019 Bible' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Whether you are just starting out or an Excel novice, the Microsoft Excel 2019 Bible is your comprehensive, go-to guide for all your Excel 2019 needs. Whether you use Excel at work or at home, you will be guided through the powerful new features and capabilities to take full advantage of what the updated version offers.

Learn to incorporate templates, implement formulas, create pivot tables, analyze data, and much more.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Learn Linux in Five Days' for FREE

Navigate this powerful tool for business, home management, technical work, and much more with the only resource you need, Excel 2019 Bible.

Create functional spreadsheets that work

Master formulas, formatting, pivot tables, and more

Get acquainted with Excel 2019's new features and tools

Whether you need a walkthrough tutorial or an easy-to-navigate desk reference, the Microsoft Excel 2019 Bible has you covered with complete coverage and clear expert guidance.

Microsoft Excel 2019 Bible from Wiley usually retails for $35.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on September 22, so act fast.