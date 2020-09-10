ADATA unveils XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset

Headsets are an essential part of the online multiplayer gaming experience these days. They allow you to communicate with teammates -- or opponents -- depending on the game. Hell, even for offline single player games, a quality headset can usually provide superior audio compared to many chintzy computer speakers. They can also be used for music and movies, of course.

Today, ADATA unveils its newest gaming headset under its "XPG" gaming brand. Called "PRECOG ANALOG," it is designed to be a less expensive version of the company's regular PRECOG. This new version seems to forgo the USB control box and associated virtual 7.1 surround. Otherwise ,they seem almost identical, including the handy removable microphone.

"The XPG PRECOG family of gaming headsets is the world's first to feature dual electrostatic-dynamic drivers, giving users the best of both worlds. The headset's electrostatic drivers provide crisp and clear high-frequency sound. Their thin and lightweight diaphragms generate sound across their entire surface and offer fast transient response times. Meanwhile, the dynamic drivers offer deep bass and solid low-frequency sound. All this comes together to deliver a headset that covers high frequencies without sacrificing bass, for full-bodied sound quality that’ll absorb the listener into their music or games.," says ADATA.

The company further says, "XPG's patented PRO PLAYER BREATHABLE EAR CUSHIONS are encased in a breathable, skin-friendly fabric for enhanced comfort. They sport a slanted beveled design for a natural fit that won’t compress the user’s head, even when glasses are worn. The ear cushions also provide excellent sound insulation to keep ambient noise out. The headset also comes with a high-sensitivity microphone that minimizes interference between frequency ranges for clear and bright sound. Both the microphone and 3.5mm cable can be detached for easy carrying and storage."

ADATA shares XPG PRECOG ANALOG specs below.

Headset Specifications

Color Black Dimensions(LxWxH) 69 x 237 x 198mm Headset Weight 362g Materials Electroplated Aluminum Structure

Headphone Tech Information

Drivers Electrostatic/Dynamic Dual-drivers Frequency Response 5 Hz – 50,000 Hz Impedance 32Ω±15% Sensitivity 102±3dB/[email protected]

Microphone Tech Information

Mic Directivity Unidirectional Mic Frequency Response 20Hz – 20,000 Hz Mic Sensitivity -38db±1.5db

General Information

Interface 3.5mm 3.5mm Audio Cable w/ Analog Controller Length 1.25m 3.5mm Y Audio Cable Length 1.36m Warranty 2 years

The ADATA XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset is not yet available for sale online, but it should show up on Amazon here soon. While pricing is unknown, ADATA says it will cost less than the regular PRECOG which currently sells for around $99. So, yeah, that means it should be quite affordable.